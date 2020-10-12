Stalin calls for sacking of Anna University Vice Chancellor for directly writing to Centre on funds

The DMK president alleged that the V-C’s letter was an attempt to ruin the State’s 69% reservation system and to saffronise the University’s higher education system

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday demanded the immediate sacking of Anna University Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa for reportedly writing directly to the Centre that the university had the capability to raise ₹1,500 crore on its own without any assistance from the government for being declared as an Institution of Eminence.

Condemning the Vice-Chancellor’s alleged unilateral decision to write to the Centre, Mr. Stalin wondered if the University’s V-C was acting as another Chief Minister of the State and wanted to know if such a letter had been sent by him to the Centre with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s permission.

“It is shocking to those who are interested in the development of higher education in Tamil Nadu and in particular the growth of Anna University that the V-C has written directly to the Centre. How did he have the audacity to write such a letter that will affect the students and more importantly, the legacy of Anna University, especially when his term is going to end soon,” the DMK president asked. He asked when a Committee has been formed to decide on the issue and its recommendations have not yet been made public, how did Mr. Surappa write to the Centre.

The DMK leader alleged that the V-C’s letter was also an attempt to ruin the State’s 69% reservation system and to saffronise the University’s higher education system. “I don’t consider his letter as an individual’s letter. The CM-VC- Governor are working in cahoots, and are conspiring to saffronise Anna University’s higher education,” Mr. Stalin charged.

On the purported point of Anna University’s ability to raise ₹1,500 crore by itself, Mr. Stalin wanted to know how the University would go about it. “It will put an immense burden on the parents of the students,” he said

Mr. Stalin said if the Chief Minister did not have any role in the issue of the VC’s letter, he should recommend to the Governor to dismiss Mr. Surappa immediately.