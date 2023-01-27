HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Stalin calls for eradication of social evils in his R-Day address

January 27, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In his Republic Day message, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called for diversity, inclusiveness and eradication of social evils.

“As we celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day, let’s safeguard the ideals that have earned respect for our country as the largest democracy,” he said in a social media post on Thursday.

He said diversity and inclusiveness were India’s biggest strengths., he said: “Let’s resolve to cherish them and eradicate the social evils that tend to divide us.”

In another post, he said a float from Tamil Nadu underlining the empowerment of women, Dravidian architecture and the greatness of the Chola kings took part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Thursday.

Avvaiyar, Velu Nachiyar, M.S. Subbulakshmi, Bala Saraswathi, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, Dr. Muthulakshmi Ammaiyar and Pappammal, a 104-year-old farmer, were featured in the float, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.