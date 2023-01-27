Stalin calls for eradication of social evils in his R-Day address

January 27, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

In his Republic Day message, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called for diversity, inclusiveness and eradication of social evils.

“As we celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day, let’s safeguard the ideals that have earned respect for our country as the largest democracy,” he said in a social media post on Thursday.

He said diversity and inclusiveness were India’s biggest strengths., he said: “Let’s resolve to cherish them and eradicate the social evils that tend to divide us.”

In another post, he said a float from Tamil Nadu underlining the empowerment of women, Dravidian architecture and the greatness of the Chola kings took part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Thursday.

Avvaiyar, Velu Nachiyar, M.S. Subbulakshmi, Bala Saraswathi, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, Dr. Muthulakshmi Ammaiyar and Pappammal, a 104-year-old farmer, were featured in the float, he said.