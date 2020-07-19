Stalin calls for black flag protest against power bills

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday called upon his partymen and the general public to hoist black flags at their houses on July 21, condemning the irregularities in electricity meter readings made during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The protest was to condemn the AIADMK government’s failure in offering a concession in electricity tariff during the pandemic, he said.
He wondered what prevented the AIADMK government from providing relief to the people when it had argued before the Madras High Court that opening Tasmac liquor outlets was a policy decision.
Opening of liquor shops
“It even went to the Supreme Court against the order of the High Court [closing the liquor shops]. Does it have any policy decision on the issue of electricity tariff?” he asked.
Mr. Stalin alleged that the failure of the State government to control the spread of COVID-19 had not only infected over 1.5 lakh people, but had also destroyed the State’s economy.
“The government’s half-baked decisions like the opening of Tasmac liquor shops, imposing of lockdowns within the lockdown and lockdowns with relaxations have affected all sections of society,” Mr. Stalin said.
