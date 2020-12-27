Stalin boycotts meeting to elect SHRC chairman

Opposition leader M.K. Stalin on Saturday boycotted the meeting of a committee convened to select the chairman of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), stating that no purpose would be served by the selection since the post had remained vacant for a year.
In a letter to the government, he said in the last 10 years, the AIADMK government had done nothing to uphold the lofty ideals of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
“The post became vacant a year ago. Though the State witnessed unprecedented events of human rights violation, the government did not bother to appoint a Chairman,” the DMK president said.
Police firing
Mr. Stalin said that whether it was police firing on those who participated in the protests against the Sterlite Copper unit in Thoothukudi, the custodial murder in Sathankulam, the suicide of police officer Vishnupriya or the attack on farmers in Kathiramangalam, the AIADMK government had treated human rights with scant regard.
