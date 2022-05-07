Stalin boards 29-C, goes down memory lane

He interacts with women passengers on one year of DMK rule

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday boarded the 29-C bus and interacted with women passengers about one year of DMK rule and how they benefitted from the free bus travel scheme.

Speaking in the Assembly under Rule 110, he said he boarded the bus at Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai. He recalled that the bus number was memorable for him because he used to board the bus to go to school. His father M. Karunanidhi was the Minister for Public Works as well as Transport at that time, Mr. Stalin said. “I used to board 29-C at the Stella Maris College bus stop and get down at the Sterling Road bus stop and walk from there to my school at Chetpet,” he said.

He asked the women passengers whether they were satisfied with the governance. They replied that they were very satisfied and also explained how they were benefitting from the free bus travel, he said. Mr. Stalin said 106.34 crore free trips had been made by women till April 30 and this resulted in monetary savings for them.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin visited Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence and paid floral tributes to the portrait of his father and got the blessings of his mother. He also paid homage at the Anna and Karunanidhi memorials.