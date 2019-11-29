Stalin blames AIADMK for delay in local body polls

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday said that his party wants the local body polls to be conducted following all procedures as directed by the Supreme Court, and blamed the AIADMK for causing confusion, and forcing the DMK to go to the apex court.

He was responding to criticism that DMK is responsible for delaying the local body polls. The party had on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the authorities to carry out delimitation, reservation and rotational processes before issuance of election notification for the local body polls, taking into consideration the five new districts carved out in the State.

Speaking to reporters at the party’s headquarters in Chennai, he alleged that the AIADMK is not interested in facing the local body elections and is instead putting the blame on the DMK, and termed it as false propaganda by the ruling party. Mr. Stalin accused the AIADMK of creating lot of confusion and forcing people to go to court to delay the election process.

He pointed out that the State government has not completed the delimitation process as per the direction of High Court and also for the newly-created districts, and has also not released the list of reservations. Mr. Stalin also slammed the State government move for indirect elections for mayor posts.

However, he said even if the local body elections are held without following the due process, his party is ready to face the elections.