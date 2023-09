September 10, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met President of the United States Joe Biden and exchanged pleasantries with him during the dinner hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu for the G-20 summit in Delhi on Saturday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present. In a social media post on Sunday, Mr. Stalin shared a picture of him meeting the leaders during the dinner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.