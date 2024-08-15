Stalin attends Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception hosted by T.N. Governor at Raj Bhavan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and a few of his Cabinet colleagues attended the annual Independence Day ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin had boycotted ‘At Home’ last year over Mr. Ravi’s “pro-NEET” stand.

However, there was no major confrontation between the Governor and the government in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allies boycott the event

The allies of the DMK, including the Congress, the MDMK, the VCK, the CPI, the CPI(M), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, boycotted the event as they had announced earlier. DMK MLAs were not present either.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi.K. Palaniswami did not attend the event.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Ministers Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, I. Periasamy, K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, and Udhayanidhi Stalin took part at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judges of the Madras High Court, law officers, chairpersons of tribunals, retired defence personnel, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal, and senior officials of the State government were present.

Leaders of political parties who participated at the event included former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, former AIADMK Minister D. Jayakumar, BJP State president K. Annamalai, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan, PMK leader G.K. Mani, and DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant. The Governor also felicitated the winners of the ‘Freedom Run’ marathon.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said Mr. Stalin held the post of Governor in high esteem and would continue to accord respect to it. Asked about Mr. Ravi’s observations on illicit liquor and drugs in his Independence Day address, Mr. Thennarasu recalled the rejoinders issued to such statements by the Governor in the past and said, “Political opinions are different from the stand of the government.”

Recently, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said his party had decided to boycott the reception as the Governor had consistently tried to obstruct the functioning of the democratically elected government in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.