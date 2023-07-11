Stalin asks officials to monitor those making vicious remarks on caste, religion in social media

July 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting in the Secretariat and reviewed the law and order situation across the State. During the meeting, he instructed senior officers to monitor miscreants in the social media who are spreading vicious remarks on caste and religion.

Pointing to an increase in the number of those deliberately spreading hatred in the social media, Mr. Stalin instructed officials to monitor such elements, who, he said, were the main reason behind disturbing the social peace. “Innocents would be affected because of these miscreants. These elements would sit comfortably and sow such poisonous remarks but would escape. These elements should be monitored and action should be taken against them.”

Referring to deaths due to certain “undesirable” incidents [hooch tragedy] in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, the Chief Minister said that on his instructions and due to coordinated efforts and strong actions by the district administration and police, “brewing of illicit liquor and its sale have come down considerably”.

Movement of illegal drugs was a serious issue and it should be stopped completely. He further pointed out that it was the instigating factor for murders, robbery and sexual assaults, among others. “A majority of those involving in these offences would be those who use illegal drugs,” he said.

To put a full stop to the menace, Mr. Stalin instructed authorities to make coordinated efforts and hold weekly review meetings. He also advised them to maintain neutrality while initiating action on complaints received from the general public. “Register FIR on receipt of complaints and take action without any bias. Avoid advocating compromises and take legal action,” he said.

During the meeting, the status of criminal cases reported during the past six months and the general law and order situation were discussed. “The function of the police is quite satisfactory. However, the upcoming year is quite crucial for us,” Mr. Stalin was quoted as saying by an official press release.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to nip law and order issues in the bud. “As the Parliamentary elections are approaching, all police officers should function with caution,” he said.

When accused persons are investigated in the police station, they should be treated with dignity. “They should not be mistreated in any way. Custodial deaths should be prevented,” he added.

Pointing out that girl students in schools and colleges and office-going women in Tamil Nadu were highest in the country, he instructed the police to ensure their safety. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officials participated in the meeting.

