CM Stalin asks MLAs for list of 10 long-pending demands from their constituencies

The lists from the MLAs are to be sent to the respective District Collectors within 15 days

The lists from the MLAs are to be sent to the respective District Collectors within 15 days

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to all legislators in the State asking them for a list of 10 long-pending demands from their respective Assembly constituencies. The lists from the MLAs are to be sent to the respective District Collectors within 15 days.

In his letter dated August 23, the CM said essential demands would be identified from those lists and if they could not be implemented under existing schemes, they would be given priority for implementation, according to an official release. Such essential demands may be waiting for the necessary project reports, government's sanction and financial allocation, the CM pointed out.

For instance, long-pending demands such as issues relating to drinking water, water resources and related infrastructure, works to boost agricultural production, roads and bridges, medical and educational institutions and related infrastructure, libraries, bus terminuses could be given priority and listed by the legislators.

"I hope long-pending demands from the people in the Assembly constituencies would be fulfilled under this pioneer scheme," Mr. Stalin was quoted in the press release. He also expressed confidence that social and economic differences among districts could be resolved to make the State numero uno and further sought for their cooperation in this regard. A total of 234 legislators represent their Assembly constituencies in the State Legislative Assembly from 38 districts of Tamil Nadu.