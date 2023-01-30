Stalin asks DMK MPs to raise anti-NEET Bill issue in Parliament

January 30, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday instructed party Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members to raise important issues facing the country and Tamil Nadu, such as the anti-NEET Bill, during the Budget session of Parliament.

Among the issues Mr. Stalin flagged are the ban on the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat violence, the President’s assent to the Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and dues payable to the Tamil Nadu government by the Centre for the implementation of various schemes.

‘Unnecessary’ remarks

According to a party press release, the MPs, with whom Mr. Stalin had a meeting at Anna Arivalayam, were asked to raise the issue of huge losses incurred by the Adani Group in the stock market and the “unnecessary” comments by the Vice-President on the basic characteristics of the Constitution. The MPs were also asked to raise the issue of the continued attacks by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tamil Nadu’s fishermen and their illegal act of seizing fishing boats.

They were instructed to demand that the Madurai airport be declared an international airport and the establishment of AIIMS in Madurai be expedited.

The MPs would also push for the revival and execution of the Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project, demand vaccination to protect the livestock from rabies and appointment of Tamil Nadu youths in Union government offices and public sector units in Tamil Nadu.