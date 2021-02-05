Stalin asks CM not to attribute motives to DMK

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said it was unfair on the part of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to attribute motives to his party for questioning Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s delay in acting on the Cabinet decision for releasing seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
(The Governor has since passed the issue to the President).
“You [Cabinet] also adopted a resolution in support of their release. Did you do that for political mileage?” he asked.
Mr. Stalin said the DMK never opposed the resolution or questioned the government for doing it. “We just ask why the Governor failed to act on the Cabinet resolution. It is unfair on the part of the CM to attribute motives. Let us see how long you are going to speak like that. This is your last chance to address the Assembly as the Chief Minister,” he said.
