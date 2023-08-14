Stalin appeals to students against taking the extreme step

August 14, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of a 19-year-old medical aspirant, who ended his life over his failure in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), and that of his father. Further, he requested students not to take the extreme step.

Strongly criticising Governor R.N. Ravi’s position on NEET, Mr. Stalin cast doubts as to whether the Governor was being a “puppet” in the hands of NEET coaching centres. “I appeal any student not to decide to end your life. The NEET, which has been a stumbling block to your progress, could be definitely removed. The Tamil Nadu government has been seriously involved in its efforts towards it, legally,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

Recalling the multiple Bills adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislature in this regard and one of which is presently pending with the President, Mr. Stalin charged: “It has been the worst intention of Governor Ravi to keep the Bill pending.”

Reiterating his position that only those who could afford heavy tuition fee for coaching classes could clear NEET, Mr. Stalin said those who could not pay the heavy fees were failing. “Those, who have the money to pay for two to three years of coaching are able to clear it,” he added.

Pointing out that those who secured low marks but cleared NEET, Mr. Stalin said: “They have created a situation where only those with money can afford medical education. Poor, downtrodden students who manage to get medical education are those who get through the 7.5% reservation for government school students. But, Governor R.N. Ravi does not know this. He refuses to understand this.”

Taking a dig at Mr. Ravi, he recalled the Governor’s delay in granting assent to Bill against online gaming and also his reported meeting with those running companies involved in online gaming. “Now, the Governor is sitting in the Raj Bhavan and inviting students to lecture them just like in coaching classes.”

Criticising the Governor’s statement on the NEET Bill, Mr. Stalin termed it a “stunt” and underlined that the Bill was pending with the President and not with the Governor anymore. “Governor R.N. Ravi’s heart would not melt even if there are more deaths like Jagadheeswaran. In the times of such stone-hearted people, there is no value for human lives.”

Mr. Stalin also hoped that the death of the student and his father would be the last of such deaths due to NEET.

The Chief Minister reiterated his appeal to students not to end their lives but develop self-confidence and courage to lead a successful one.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)