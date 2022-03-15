Stalin appeals to Governor again to send Bill against NEET for Presidential assent

Governor R. N. Ravi has given an assurance in this regard, says a government release

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Governor R. N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Ministers and Chief Secretary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ahead of the Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly which is set to commence on March 18, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and reiterated his request for sending the Bill adopted by the House against NEET for the second time, for Presidential assent, at the earliest.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister referred to other Bills and files “pending for several months” with the Governor and pointed out that “by taking action on them, the honour of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly could be protected”, an official release from the government said. Moreover, the sentiments of the people could also be respected, it added.

At the end of the meeting, the Governor assured the Chief Minister that the Bill that seeks to provide Tamil Nadu an exemption from the ambit of the NEET, would be sent to the President soon, it said. The meeting assumes significance since the academic year 2022-23 is set to commence soon.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu also accompanied the Chief Minister to the Raj Bhavan. A communication from the Raj Bhavan said the Chief Minister called on the Governor but did not elaborate on what transpired during the meeting.

Last month, during a special session, the Assembly ‘unanimously’ re-adopted a Bill that seeks to dispense with NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the State. The Bill, previously adopted last September, was recently returned by Governor R.N. Ravi on the ground that the legislation was against the interests of students, especially those from rural areas and economically weaker sections.

In February 2017, a similar Bill against NEET was adopted by the House during the AIADMK regime. But a few months later, President Ram Nath Kovind withheld his assent to the Bill.