Stalin announces solatium to kin of policeman killed in accident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) condoled the death of a police constable, who was killed in an accident as he was proceeding to perform his duty at a conference of a political party at Vikravandi in Villupuram district earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he also announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Police constable Sathyamoorthy, 27, attached to Madhuranthagam Police Station in Chengalpattu district, was on his way to Vikravandi on October 26, where a political party had organised a conference. He was injured when a car hit his two-wheeler near Agaram flyover at around 8 p.m. on October 26 and was rushed to a government hospital in Mundiyambakkam. He was later taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

He died on October 29 after failing to respond to treatment in Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.