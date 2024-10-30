GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin announces solatium to kin of policeman killed in accident

Published - October 30, 2024 01:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) condoled the death of a police constable, who was killed in an accident as he was proceeding to perform his duty at a conference of a political party at Vikravandi in Villupuram district earlier this week.

In a statement, he also announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Police constable Sathyamoorthy, 27, attached to Madhuranthagam Police Station in Chengalpattu district, was on his way to Vikravandi on October 26, where a political party had organised a conference. He was injured when a car hit his two-wheeler near Agaram flyover at around 8 p.m. on October 26 and was rushed to a government hospital in Mundiyambakkam. He was later taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

He died on October 29 after failing to respond to treatment in Chennai.

