Stalin announces solatium to fisher’s kin

22 October 2021 22:56 IST

Fatal incident involved SL Navy

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday condoled the death of a fisherman, R. Rajkiran, 28, whose boat got submerged when it was “chased away” by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Mr. Stalin also announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the bereaved family.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said two other fishermen were in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, calling for efforts to find the missing fisherman.

On October 18, three fishermen — S. Suganthan (22), A. Xavier (38) and R. Rajkiran — went fishing from Kottaipattinam in Pudukkottai district.