ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin announces solatium to family of policeman killed in road accident

Published - October 26, 2024 01:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday (October 25, 2024) condoled the death of a policeman who was killed in a road accident in Tirunelveli district recently. He also announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Sub-Inspector of Police Subbiah, 57, attached to the Veeravanallur police station in Tirunelveli, was on his way back home on a two-wheeler when he fell off the vehicle and sustained injuries. He was taken to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US