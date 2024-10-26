Stalin announces solatium to family of policeman killed in road accident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday (October 25, 2024) condoled the death of a policeman who was killed in a road accident in Tirunelveli district recently. He also announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Sub-Inspector of Police Subbiah, 57, attached to the Veeravanallur police station in Tirunelveli, was on his way back home on a two-wheeler when he fell off the vehicle and sustained injuries. He was taken to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.