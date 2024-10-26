GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin announces solatium to family of policeman killed in road accident

Published - October 26, 2024 01:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday (October 25, 2024) condoled the death of a policeman who was killed in a road accident in Tirunelveli district recently. He also announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Sub-Inspector of Police Subbiah, 57, attached to the Veeravanallur police station in Tirunelveli, was on his way back home on a two-wheeler when he fell off the vehicle and sustained injuries. He was taken to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

Published - October 26, 2024 01:24 pm IST

Related Topics

road accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.