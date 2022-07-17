Tamil Nadu

Stalin announces solatium for cylinder explosion victims

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 17, 2022 11:53 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 11:53 IST

Eight persons, including two women, suffered burns after a gas cylinder in a tea shop at Parvathipuram in Kanniyakumari district exploded in the early hours of Sunday. They were taken to a government hospital at Asaripallam for medical treatment.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a compensation of ₹50,000 from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for each of those injured in the accident

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...