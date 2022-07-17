Stalin announces solatium for cylinder explosion victims

July 17, 2022 11:53 IST

Incident happened at a tea shop in Kanniyakumari district

Eight persons, including two women, suffered burns after a gas cylinder in a tea shop at Parvathipuram in Kanniyakumari district exploded in the early hours of Sunday. They were taken to a government hospital at Asaripallam for medical treatment.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a compensation of ₹50,000 from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for each of those injured in the accident