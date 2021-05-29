TN CM announces relief measures for COVID-19 orphaned children

Financial assistance of ₹5 lakh will be placed in a fixed deposit to be provided to the children when they turn 18; special committee to be formed for rules and guidelines

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that children who have lost both parents to COVID-19 will be provided with financial assistance of ₹5 lakh as fixed deposit, and the amount will be provided to them with interest when they turn 18 years of age.

The government will bear the educational and accommodation expenses of such orphaned children till their graduation from college. It will also make arrangements to ensure that priority is given to such orphaned children to be accommodated in government homes for children.

For children, who have lost either parent, a relief amount of ₹3 lakh will be given to the living parent. Children who had lost a parent earlier and have now lost the other parent to COVID-19 will be also provided with ₹5 lakh in a fixed deposit.

Children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 and are not in government homes, but living with relatives or guardians will be given a monthly allowance of ₹3,000 till they turn 18. Mr. Stalin said a special committee will be formed in each district to oversee the administration of the relief amount given to such children and their education and growth.

All government schemes will be given to such children and where there is a living parent, to such parents, on a priority basis. The government will also form a committee to frame rules and guidelines to provide these relief measures to the orphaned children, comprising an additional chief secretary, officials of the finance department and social welfare secretary and voluntary organisations.