Stalin announces post-COVID-19 clinics, new Samathuvapurams

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced that special clinics would be set up in all government medical colleges with specialist doctors to address post-COVID-19 complications of patients. Despite the fall in COVID-19 cases, there were complaints of post-COVID-19 complaints from patients, he pointed out.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Stalin said the Samathuvapuram [egalitarian habitat] project, which was first implemented by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, would continue to be implemented.

The CM said old Samathuvapurams would be renovated and new Samathuvapurams would be set up. Named ‘Samathuvapuram’ [later renamed as Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram], the erstwhile DMK government [1996-2001] had implemented a project to provide housing facilities to beneficiaries from all communities to reside within the same campus to ensure social harmony among them.

Mr. Stalin also announced that 100 temples would be renovated, without altering their heritage value, at a total cost of ₹100 crore in this fiscal. The tanks and cars in the temples would be renovated and festivals would be held in these temples, he said, as part of implementing the DMK’s promise to allocate ₹1,000 crore for renovating temples.

Industries to be set up

He also announced that major industries would be set up at Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district and at Tindivanam in Villupuram district. They would provide employment to 12,000 and 10,000 persons respectively.

Listing out various announcements made and actions being taken by his government since his party came to power for the sixth time on May 7, Mr. Stalin said the general public and good men were aware of them.

“From Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to The Hindu N. Ram [Director, The Hindu Group], from economist Kaushik Basu, former Union Finance Minister and economist P. Chidambaram to neutral newspapers and magazines, all have lauded the achievements of this government in a short time,” Mr. Stalin said.

His government does not think that the promises made in the election manifesto are mere magnets to attract voters during elections but are deeds necessary for the uplift of the people and development of the nation, which have to be implemented, Mr. Stalin said.