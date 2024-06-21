Stalin announces financial assistance to orphaned kid in Tenkasi

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced financial assistance to Sarvasaran, who lost his mother and younger brother in a road accident in Tenkasi district on June 13.

In the accident, Algusundarai and her three-year old younger son Akshay Balan were killed on the spot. Algusundarai’s husband Maridurai had died in September 2021. “Sarvasaran has lost both his parents and I am in grief,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

Extending his condolences, he also ordered for a sum of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to be kept in the name of Sarvasaran.

Mr. Stalin said he has also ordered for providing a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 through the Social Welfare Department to Sarvasaran, who is currently studying in second standard and under the care of his grandmother.

Through the Social Welfare Department it would be ensured that Sarvasaran continues his education, he added.