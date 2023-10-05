ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin announces compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare for kuruvai crops

October 05, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced a compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare for the kuruvai paddy crop affected in the delta region owing to the non-availability of Cauvery water.

An official release recalled that Mr. Stalin released water from the Mettur dam for the kuruvai cultivation on June 12, 2023. However, the quantity required could not be released since adequate water was not received continuously from Karnataka. This resulted in the crop raised on around 40,000 acres getting affected.

The release said the damage would be calculated and the farmers would be given a compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US