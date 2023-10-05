Stalin announces compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare for kuruvai crops

October 05, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced a compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare for the kuruvai paddy crop affected in the delta region owing to the non-availability of Cauvery water.

An official release recalled that Mr. Stalin released water from the Mettur dam for the kuruvai cultivation on June 12, 2023. However, the quantity required could not be released since adequate water was not received continuously from Karnataka. This resulted in the crop raised on around 40,000 acres getting affected.

The release said the damage would be calculated and the farmers would be given a compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare.

