HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin announces compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare for kuruvai crops

October 05, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced a compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare for the kuruvai paddy crop affected in the delta region owing to the non-availability of Cauvery water.

An official release recalled that Mr. Stalin released water from the Mettur dam for the kuruvai cultivation on June 12, 2023. However, the quantity required could not be released since adequate water was not received continuously from Karnataka. This resulted in the crop raised on around 40,000 acres getting affected.

The release said the damage would be calculated and the farmers would be given a compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.