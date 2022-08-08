Tamil Nadu

Stalin announces compensation for sign board accident victim

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 08, 2022 16:25 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 16:28 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of a motorcyclist in an accident involving a Metrolpolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus. The victim, P. Shanmuga Sundaram, suffered severe injuries after a huge sign board on the GST Road near Alandur fell on him after being hit by the bus on Sunday evening.

Sundaram, who was admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital, succumbed to the injuries.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh from the State Transport Department funds and ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the family of the victim, a government press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...