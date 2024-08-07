Stalin announces ₹10 lakh to missing fisherman’s family

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced assistance of ₹10 lakh to the family of a fisherman, who remained missing even after five days of search operations by the Indian Coast Guard.

Four fishermen: Mookaiah, 54, Muthu Muniyandi, 57, Malaichamy, 59 and Ramachandran, 74, from Rameswaram fishing harbour in Ramanathapuram district, went fishing.

“When a Sri Lankan patrol vessel hit their boat, it was damaged,” according to an official release from the Tamil Nadu government. While Malaichamy died, Ramachandran went missing and the remaining two were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan authorities.

The body of the deceased and the two fishermen were returned to Indian authorities on August 3. Ramachandran remained missing even after five days of search operations by the Indian Coast Guard.

Considering the family background of Ramachandran, the Chief Minister announced assistance of ₹10 lakh to his family.

‘Take steps for release’

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation from Tamil Nadu handed over representation to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar in New Delhi and urged him to take steps to release Tamil Nadu fishermen who were in Sri Lankan custody.

The delegation was led by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, an official release said. Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Nilgiris MP A. Raja, Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani were part of the delegation.

Representatives of various fishermen associations were also part of the delegation, it said. The Association had recently met Mr. Stalin in Chennai and flagged the issues faced by them.

Mr. Stalin had announced that a delegation would meet the Union Minister in New Delhi to press for various demands of the fishermen associations.