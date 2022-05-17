Stalin announces ₹10 lakh solatium to families of deceased quarry workers

NDRF personnel during a rescue operation at Adaimithippaankulam in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

May 17, 2022 13:38 IST

Another ₹5 lakh will be given to them from Labour Welfare Board

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday condoled the death of two workers in the stone quarry accident at Adaimithippaankulam in Tirunelveli district and announced solatium.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased on behalf of the State government. Besides, a sum of ₹5 lakh each would also be granted to them from the Labour Welfare Board.

P. Murugan, 23, of Ariyakulam village and S. Selvam of Idayarkulam, 25, died in the accident. Rescue efforts are on at the site where two more workers were trapped. The National Disaster Response Force personnel are also involved in the rescue efforts along with the district administration.

