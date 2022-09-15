Stalin, Annamalai condole Malaysian politician Samy Vellu’s death

He was the longest serving MIC President, for 31 years from 1979, says BJP leader

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 23:54 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Malaysian politician Tun S. Samy Vellu, who died in Malaysia on Thursday.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Vellu had served the president of Malaysian Indian Congress for a long-time and had also served in that country's Cabinet for over 29 years. The DMK president expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and to Malaysians of Indian descent.

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai, in a social media post, said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Malaysian Indian Congress' former president.

"He was the longest serving MIC President, for 31 years from 1979. He was also a Cabinet Minister for 29 years. Our heartfelt condolences to his family," Mr. Annamalai said.

