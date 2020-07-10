Stalin alleges irregularity in drinking water scheme

CHENNAI

10 July 2020 03:44 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday condemned the State government’s decision to call for tender for works under the Jal Sakthi Mission instead of handing over the works to local bodies.

In a statement here, he said the Centre had allotted ₹2,264.74 crore in June for the mission to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024.

“The fund should be sent to the village panchayats. But Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani has decided to follow tender proceedings with a view to collecting commission and it will defeat the purpose of the Panchayat Raj,” Mr. Stalin said.

He alleged that Tamil Nadu Water Supplies and Drainage Board (TWAD) director Maheswaran had already held a conference and issued directions for completing some works before March 31, 2021. “Why should he issue such hasty guidelines for collection,” he asked.

He also warned officials not to play into the hands of Mr. Velumani and face legal action