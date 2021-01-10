Stalin alleges irregularities in laptop purchase from Chinese company

CHENNAI

10 January 2021 03:08 IST

Accusing the state government of purchasing substandard laptops meant free distribution to students, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday demanded blacklisting of the company and stopping payment.

In a statement here he said it was shocking a single Chinese company had participated in the tender process for purchase of 15.66 lakh laptops for ₹1,921 crore.

Mr Stalin said the Chinese company had submitted two models and test report and as per the report one model had been awarded 465 marks and another model 265 marks according to their efficiency.

“It is clear that one model was a sub-standard product. But the Minister, IT secretary, MD of the ELCOT and the Chinese company together formed an alliance and an additional ₹3,000 was paid for each substandard laptop,” he alleged.

Mr Stalin said though the tender rules were particular that there should be a facility to increase the memory from 4 GB to 8 GB it was not followed and no action was taken on the complaints filed by the students and their parents.

“In fact their complaints were used to make money. The Chinese company wanted ₹2,500 per mother board and accordingly an additional ₹392 crore will have to be paid to the company,” he said.

Mr Stalin said the government had already paid ₹1,465 crore and efforts were on to pay the rest of the amount before code of conduct came into force.

“Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should not release ₹465 crore due to the Chinese company. He should also blacklist the company and slap a fine on them for supplying substandard laptops,” he said.