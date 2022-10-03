Stalin alleges a third-rate campaign by retrograde forces and media against DMK’s organisational polls

These forces have let loose their imagination and blown everything out of proportion, says DMK president

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday alleged that “retrograde forces” that could not stomach the growth and strength of his party had launched a third-rate campaign against its organisational polls and a section of media “knowingly and unknowingly” had helped them by publishing “false news”.

“These forces have let loose their imagination and blown everything out of proportion. It is unbecoming of the newspapers, known for their credibility, to help them. They have quoted those who had nothing to do with the polls and published news without any basis. The newspapers should explain whether they have followed ethics in publishing such news,” he said in a statement issued on the eve of the party’s general council meeting slated for October 9.

“Those who are in charge of elections would examine the wish and prospects of the candidates and election would be held only when it is necessary. Otherwise district secretaries are elected unanimously. It was a practice evolved by our leader Kalaignar,” he added.

Though fully aware of the practice, those publications had criticised the organisational poll as if they had great concern for the welfare of the party. “Instigating others against those who have been elected had happened even when our leader Kalaignar was alive,” he contended.

Sources in the DMK top leadership pointed out proper elections for party posts were held till the last Lok Sabha polls and this time the party opted for a compromise and selected one candidate after holding parleys with other aspirants.

“We attach a lot of importance to organisation’s polls and conducted them without fail all these years,” a top leader said.

Mr. Stalin, in his statement, said those who criticised the appointments had not appreciated election of office-bearers through polls. “Notwithstanding the criticism, the Dravidian Movement has consistently worked for the people and achieved inclusive growth by ushering in renaissance and creating change in the minds of people. We have to identify and remain careful with those who seek to derail the efforts of the government to ensure that its schemes reach the people in a corner of the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister also urged Ministers, MLAs and MPs, local body representatives and party functionaries not to be careless in their speeches and actions, warning that he would not hesitate to take action if their improper actions were brought to his notice.

“Function in a careful manner. Maintain dignity in your words, body language and be careful in your attitude towards the people who approach you. The representatives of local bodies should be doubly careful and behave in a responsible way since you have direct contact with people. I hope you will not bring a bad name to the government which has been formed after Himalayan efforts,” he said in his message to party functionaries.

According to him, every day of the DMK government was marked by achievements and some political parties and their supporters were waiting to derail them. “They are just raising dust by selectively using a long speech, but want us to believe that it is actually a storm,” he said and asked the party cadre to ensue that the enemies of the DMK never succeeded in their attempt.