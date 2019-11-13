Stalin, Alagiri slam Centre over economy

The DMK and the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee condemned the BJP government at the Centre over its ‘failure’ to arrest the decline in the Indian economy, a day after official data pointed to a sharp contraction in industrial production activity.

“Economic slowdown deepens as the Index of Industrial Production shows a contraction of 4.3% for September 2019. Industrial activity is grinding to a halt! Where are the growth, development and promised jobs? Does the Union Govt possess a roadmap to revive our Indian economy?” DMK president M.K. Stalin tweeted.

TNCC president Alagiri questioned why the government was, in his words, not showing as much interest in the economy as it did in the dilution of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The setback for the BJP in Maharashtra, [home to] the financial capital of India, is a big victory for secular forces,” he said.