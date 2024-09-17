ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin administers pledge on social justice; pays tributes to S.S. Ramasamy Padayatchi

Published - September 17, 2024 05:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues and government officials took the pledge for social justice during an event in the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday (September 16, 2024). During the event, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of the late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy.

The Tamil Nadu government observes September 17, the birth anniversary of late Dravidar Kazhagam founder every year, as the ‘Day of Social Justice’. Mr. Stalin is also scheduled to pay floral tributes to the statue of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy on Anna Salai on Tuesday morning, September 17, 2024.

In another event, Mr. Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, among others paid floral tributes to a portrait of late freedom fighter and former Minister S.S. Ramasamy Padayatchi displayed near his statue in Guindy in Chennai, on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday, September 16, 2024.

