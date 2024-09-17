GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin administers pledge on social justice; pays tributes to S.S. Ramasamy Padayatchi

Published - September 17, 2024 05:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues and government officials took the pledge for social justice during an event in the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday (September 16, 2024). During the event, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of the late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy.

The Tamil Nadu government observes September 17, the birth anniversary of late Dravidar Kazhagam founder every year, as the ‘Day of Social Justice’. Mr. Stalin is also scheduled to pay floral tributes to the statue of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy on Anna Salai on Tuesday morning, September 17, 2024.

In another event, Mr. Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, among others paid floral tributes to a portrait of late freedom fighter and former Minister S.S. Ramasamy Padayatchi displayed near his statue in Guindy in Chennai, on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Published - September 17, 2024 05:39 am IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.