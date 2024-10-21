Stalin accepts plea to establish journalism institute named after Murasoli Selvam

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday accepted the request of Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani to establish an institute of Dravidian journalism named after Selvam, the former editor of Murasoli.

Speaking during a remembrance event in Chennai, Mr. Stalin also announced that a trust would be established in memory of Selvam that would honour the works on the Dravidian movement and those behind them every year.

The prizes from the trust would be conferred during the party’s Mupperum Vizha held every year, Mr. Stalin said. Fondly recalling the relationship with his late brother-in-law, Mr. Stalin said he was heart broken over his death. An emotional Mr. Stalin said he still could not come to terms with Selvam’s death.

Veteran journalist and Director of The Hindu N. Ram recalled the fearlessness of Selvam and how he was a guide to many. He also termed Selvam as a leader of the freedom of the press. Mr. Ram also recalled a well-reasoned article ‘Kokkendru Ninaithara Thamizhaga Alunar Ravi’ which was published in Murasoli in 2022 criticising the actions of Governor R.N. Ravi. “He was the first in the journalism industry to challenge the Governor.”

Further, Mr. Ram said he did not compromise on the freedom of the press which was evident over two specific instances -- when Selvam was summoned to the Assembly over a breach of privilege issue and yet again in 2003 when he faced a breach of privilege for having republished the editorial of The Hindu, ‘Rising Intolerance’, in Murasoli.

DMK general secretary and Minister Duraimurugan shared several anecdotes to underline his close relationship with Selvam since 1962. He was like a teacher, who guided him through all ups and downs. “If he had intended, he could have got any post in the DMK. But, he did not get any post in the DMK and beyond the party. Even when we forced him, he did not agree,” Mr. Duraimurugan said and underlined the clout he had in making anyone either an MLA or an MP. He gave posts only to those who deserved them, the Minister added.

Mr. Veeramani said how editing a newspaper was challenging and recalled Selvam’s leadership in leading Murasoli. Selvam never was in the limelight but his writings were sharp and incisive. Just as the Dravidar Kazhagam and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were together a double barrel gun, so were their respective party organs -Viduthalai and Murasoli, he said.

Former Vice-Chairman of State Planning Commission M. Naganathan recalled his close association with Selvam. Veteran actor Sathyaraj also recalled his association with Selvam and shared several anecdotes.