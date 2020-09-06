Stakeholders to be sensitised to online class guidelines

Detailed instructions issued to Chief Educational Officers

To make schools, students and parents aware of the guidelines for online learning and to make them comply, the Commissioner of School Education has issued a detailed set of instructions to the Chief Educational Officers (CEOs).

On July 30, the State government issued guidelines for online learning, specifying the duration of classes for primary, middle and senior schools and insisting that children not be forced to attend the classes.

Commissioner Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan has reiterated that attendance was not mandatory, and schools conducting online classes should make the guidelines available to parents and students in English and Tamil.

Schools will have to submit information on the online class timetables and on compliance with time restrictions. There have been a few concerns raised over time restrictions not being followed by schools.

For such grievances, parents have been asked to email the State parent-teacher association at grievancesredressaltnpta@gmail.com for redressal. They can also reach out through the State education helpline 14417.

The Commissioner has also asked the CEOs to ensure that schools give students and parents the contact information of their counsellors and put it up on their websites.

A circular containing these details as well as the relevant portions of the guidelines will soon be circulated among parents by all schools.

Kalvi TV, which has been televising lessons over the last few months, also airs a programme from 1 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. on counselling, which schools have been directed to show students.

To train teachers and counsellors in keeping online classes safe and sustainable, the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Platform will host a programme in short-learning modules. Schools have been asked to send in a list of faculty who will attend.