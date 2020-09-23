Stakeholders’ meet on NEP today

CHENNAI

The Higher Education Department will convene a meeting of stakeholders on Thursday to discuss the National Education Policy (NEP). The State universities have been divided into three groups, and stakeholders, including teachers, parents and students, can take part in the meeting.

The decision follows a meeting of the members of the committee constituted to discuss the NEP, the Higher Education Secretary and the Vice-Chancellors of the universities on Tuesday.

To get inputs from the stakeholders, online meetings have been organised on Thursday. The universities have been divided into three regions and the Vice-Chancellors will chair the meetings.

The Vice-Chancellors have been advised to invite 20-25 participants from each university and its affiliated colleges.

The participants have been divided into three groups: Group 1 will comprise the University of Madras; Thiruvalluvar University; Tamil Nadu Open University; Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University; and Anna University. Group 2 will have Madurai Kamaraj University; Bharathidasan University; Bharathiar University; and Periyar University. Group 3 comprises Alagappa University; Manonmaniam Sundaranar University; Mother Teresa Women’s University; and Annamalai University.

The technical support for the first group will be offered by the Directorate of Technical Education, while Madurai Kamaraj University will support the second group. Alagappa University will provide the technical support for the third group.

The schedule for the meetings, to be held from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m., is available on the website of all participating universities. The websites also provide a link to the NEP document.