Stagnation of sewage water during stormwater drain work irks residents in Velachery

They urge the Greater Chennai Corporation to expedite the work

Residents of Vijaya Nagar North Extension locality in Velachery have complained of sewage water stagnating in the newly-dug stormwater drains in the locality.

According to the residents, when the work for constructing stormwater drains began, the underground sewage network was damaged. This resulted in sewage water filling up the newly-dug up pits.

S. Ravikumar, a resident, said while some repair work was done to fix the sewage line, the problem has not been addressed yet. “The officials said that there will be some seepage until the stormwater work is fully completed. However, it does not look like a seepage. The excavated spots are always filled with sewage water and the stench is unbearable,” he said.

Pointing out that the stagnation of sewage water right in front of the houses posed a health hazard, Sivakumar, another resident, said he reported the issue through multiple platforms to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). He urged the civic body to expedite the work. “The Corporation officials are pumping out the sewage water while they are working. Soon after they are gone, it fills up again,” he said.

Another resident said the dug up areas were not adequately barricaded, and therefore posed a safety risk as well. “Mosquito menace has increased because of this issue,” he added.

A zonal level official from the GCC said the fixing of the sewage problem was dependent on the stormwater drain work. He said that efforts were being taken to finish the work at the earliest.