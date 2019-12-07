Staggered schedule may help parties plan well

The changed plan of rural local bodies (RLBs)’ elections, caused by the Supreme Court order, has given more breathing space to the two Dravidian majors for preparations and formulating strategies than what was scheduled earlier.

As the nine reorganised districts will be excluded from the first phase, this has provided an opportunity for the parties to deploy their leaders of those districts for the election work elsewhere.

Of the nine districts, seven are in the northern region, where the ruling party would otherwise have to share considerable number of seats with at least two of its allies — the Pattali Makkal Katchi and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). For the time being, the exercise of seat sharing in those districts has been deferred.

While acknowledging the “comforting factor” of the revised plan of the local body elections, S. Semmalai, an organising secretary of the AIADMK and former Minister, said, “It is neither advantageous nor disadvantageous to us. We are fully prepared to face the elections. “If you consider it helpful to us, the changed situation is helpful to other parties too,” he said.

DMK’s plea

A. Saravanan, spokesperson of the DMK, said the implication of the latest development was not about preparations but about ensuring that the polls were held properly. “Our intention behind approaching the court was to see to it that the size of wards in rural areas in the newly formed districts is evenly balanced. The DMK will not remain a mute spectator to any blatant attempt to disturb the system, particularly in matters concerning delimitation,” he said.

Senthil Arumugam, general secretary of the Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, said the revised plan might be more advantageous to the ruling party, in view of many factors, including disbursement of ₹1,000 Pongal gift.

To remedy the situation, the State Election Commission should release all results at one go after polls to all the local bodies are conducted.