Stage set for valuation of Jayalalithaa’s house

With the revenue authorities holding an inquiry on Friday for the acquisition of Veda Nilayam, the residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Chennai, the stage is set for the State government to approve valuation of the property and award of compensation.

During the inquiry, J. Deepa and Deepak, declared by the Madras High Court in May as legal heirs of the former Chief Minister, reiterated their opposition to the process and demanded that one more round of inquiry be held, according to sources in the government. The two were represented by their advocates. It is learnt that as Veda Nilayam is one of the properties attached by the Income Tax Department for recovery of dues, it has submitted its response.

A senior official said that at the time of disbursal of compensation, the I-T Department is likely to be given precedence over others and the balance, if any, would go to the legal heirs.

The government has set apart ₹67 crore towards the acquisition of the property. An Ordinance was promulgated in May to take over Veda Nilayam “temporarily” and establish a foundation with CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its chief. On getting the government’s nod, the authorities will go ahead with the disbursal of the compensation amount.