Stage set for expeditious trial of graft cases involving MLAs

With the Madras High Court directing all Principal District Judges to try and dispose of cases involving elected representatives in six months by conducting proceedings on a day-to-day basis, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which has chargesheeted at least a dozen DMK leaders, including 8 sitting MLAs — many of whom are former Ministers — is looking to expedite these cases, some of which are over a decade old.

In a circular issued to all Principal District Judges, the Principal Judge, City Civil Courts, Chennai, and Chief Judicial Magistrates earlier this month, the Registrar General called for according priority to the timely completion (within six months) of criminal proceedings against such elected representatives.

The Principal Judge, City Civil Courts, Chennai, was directed to instruct the Sessions Judge of the Special Court for trial of criminal cases against MLAs/MPs to immediately transfer cases other than those that fall under the Chennai jurisdiction to the respective designated Special Courts in the State.

The DVAC had, in the past, registered cases against DMK leaders, including former Ministers, on charges of accumulating wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income and abusing their official position. These cases have been pending in courts across Tamil Nadu for several years now.

Investigation Officers have now been told to coordinate with the respective court authorities and ensure that the trial in these cases is taken up on a daily basis for early disposal, as directed by the Supreme Court in Ashwini Kumar Updhyay vs. Union of India, sources in the agency told The Hindu on Monday.

The cases that attract death/life imprisonment would be given top priority, followed by serious offences punishable with imprisonment of five years or more and other offences. The Principal District Judges have been directed to “furnish the statistical data every month with regard to the criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs of Tamil Nadu....”

The State government had, in April, issued orders for the constitution of special courts to conduct trials in all cases against legislators that involved offences punishable under the Scheduled Castes/Schedules Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Communal Clashes Act, as well as bomb blast cases, land grab cases and those involving provisions of laws relating to offences against women, Special Acts, Central Acts and State Acts.