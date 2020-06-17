Staff member of CM’s officewho tested positive dies

A senior private secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), died in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Condoling B.J. Damodharan’s death, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said he was hospitalised “due to illness”, but subsequently died.

A senior government official confirmed to The Hindu that Mr. Damodharan had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Minister commended his service during the State’s fight against COVID-19. Mr. Palaniswami announced that a family member of the deceased would be provided with a government job.

He also spoke to Mr. Damodharan’s relatives on the phone and expressed condolences over his demise.

Initially negative

Sources at the Secretariat said that the private secretary had initially tested negative for COVID-19 when his samples were taken by the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, earlier this month.

“But eventually, he developed fever and other COVID symptoms, and was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment,” a source added.