Staff in automobile sector continue to work despite COVID-19 scare

CHENNAI

21 March 2020 01:21 IST

Despite the COVID-19 scare everywhere, the conveyor belts at still running at the auto hub of Chennai, popularly called the ‘Detroit of Asia’. “It’s work as usual for us, the only difference is the mask on my face and I'm washing my hands every half an hour as per the advice of my company officials,” said Prakash who works in one of the automobile firms in the Srirperambudur belt.

He added, “We cannot assemble body parts cars from home. We need to be present at the plant. And also we have already suffered a lot in the last six months because of no production days. If we don't work now we will not be able to meet our expenses in the coming months,” he said.

Like Prakash thousands of workers in the auto industry are pushing themselves to go to work. “One big challenge and scare is we are all picked up in the company bus. There are 50 plus people in the bus and we have to be extra cautious,” said Raja, who travels 30 minutes in the bus to reach the plant where he is working.

Advertising

Advertising

Eight employees from five different firms which makes cars and bikes said that it would be good if they are given leave every alternate day until March 31 like companies in other sectors. “We are worried about the virus but we know how tough it was when we had no production days and business slowdown,” said another employee from a plant which makes two-wheelers. “My daughter is getting married in few days and I need money for that. If I stay away from work I will have to take a pay cut,” he lamented.

S. Kannan, President of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Kancheepuram district, said that most auto companies are headed by officials from other countries so workers should be taken care of properly. “We don't know where these officials are travelling or coming from,” he said adding that there should be no compromise in taking care of workers.

When contacted most of the firms said they are working and have taken precautionary measures. The spokesperson of Ford India said, “We are not exploring options such as adjustments in production or rearrangement of non-production days, as of now.” “There is no cut down in production at Ford plant in Chennai and employees are working under strict safety and hygiene guidelines,” the spokesperson added.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd said that it has put in place various measures for the safety and well-being of employees. “With the help of our employees, we are currently well on track as per the business plan for the year. We are also actively monitoring the ongoing situation, and will be taking specific action as and when necessary,” Hyundai said in a statement.

Chennai has installed capacity to produce one car every 20 seconds (3 cars per minute) and one commercial vehicle every 90 seconds.