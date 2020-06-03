Staff go on indefinite fast against power privatisation move in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

03 June 2020 00:10 IST

Joint action panel formed to oppose decision

Employees of the Electricity Department on Tuesday launched an indefinite fast against the Centre’s decision to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

The workers affiliated to various trade unions have formed a joint action committee to oppose the move to handover power distribution in the Union Territory to private players.

The employees said they would peacefully organise the protest at the Electricity Department office at Uppalam. The privatisation move would be against the interest of public and the employees, a statement from the committee said.

Advertising

Advertising

The move to privatise power distribution is slowly emerging as a major controversy with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy coming out strongly against the Centre’s decision. Barring the BJP, all political parties have come out against the privatisation move