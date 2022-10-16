St. Thomas Mount murder: Chief Minister says such incidents should not happen anymore in Tamil Nadu

CM urges parents, schools and colleges to come together to ensure to protect and guide younger generation

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin giving away the appointment order to a candidate at the special employment drive conducted by the Labour welfare and skill development department in Chennai on Saturday. MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Ministers P.K. Sekarbabu and C.V. Ganesan are seen. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Expressing anguish over the recent murder of a young woman by a stalker at the St. Thomas Mount railway station here, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the society had a duty to ensure that no such incident happened to any woman in the future.

Addressing a job fair organised by the Labour Welfare and Skill Development department here on Saturday, he said while men may be physically stronger by nature, their strength should be used to protect women and not to control others.

Parents have a huge responsibility to ensure that their children grow up as socially conscious human beings. Stating that the recent incident was indicative of the wrong way in which some youngsters were growing up, he highlighted the need for schools, colleges and parents to come together to protect younger generation and guide them in the right direction.

One lakh jobs

Mr. Stalin said the government was taking various measures to ensure that the youngsters got jobs according to their qualification and skills.

He handed over the job offer to a differently abled woman Khushbu, who was the 1,00,000th person to receive the offer, through the job fairs organised by the Employment and Training Department across the State since the DMK government came to power. Pointing out that one lakh persons receiving employment through job fairs was a significant achievement of the government, he said there were many differently abled persons and transpersons among those who received job offers. He added that this was an example of “Dravidian Model” of governance, and around two lakh jobs would be created due to various industries-related agreements that the present government had signed.

Around 300 organisations participated in the job fair organised on Saturday at The New College in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister said the Labour Department should try to organise such job fairs in all the 234 constituencies, including his own constituency of Kolathur. The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, the president of Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI), which runs the college, praised the Tamil Nadu government for its developmental initiatives. He said Mr. Stalin was striving for communal harmony and protection of minorities.

Ministers for Labour Welfare C.V. Ganesan and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu; MP Dayanidhi Maran, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, Md. Nasimuddin, Additional Chief Secretary Labour Welfare and Skill Development department, and K. Veera Raghava Rao, Director, Employment and Training Department spoke at the function.