St. Joseph’s gets autonomous college status

Special Correspondent June 17, 2022 22:47 IST

St. Joseph’s Institute of Technology, Old Mahabalipuram Road, affiliated to the Anna University, has been conferred autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi, from academic year 2022-23. This will be valid for 10 years.