St. Joseph’s gets autonomous college status
St. Joseph’s Institute of Technology, Old Mahabalipuram Road, affiliated to the Anna University, has been conferred autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi, from academic year 2022-23. This will be valid for 10 years.
