SSN college wins top prize at ‘TN Police Hackathon’

A team from SSN college emerged as the winners of the first ‘TN Police Hackathon’ conducted jointly by the police and the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Saturday.

A total of 11 participants were given badges and they will become volunteers to protect the State from cyberattacks.

Unlike other days, when the Director-General of Police office is seen teeming with men clad in khaki, the campus was flooded with youngsters clad in a white t-shirt with the event’s name, ‘Tamil Nadu Police Hackathon’, emblazoned on it.

Unmindful of the rain, over 200 participants, including first year college students, working professionals and ethical hackers, in 111 teams took part in the event which began in the morning.

Armed with their laptops, the youngsters sat in the conference hall to take the test.

Cyber Arangam

“It was a Capture The Flag event. The task was to attack and defend a server. The team from SSN college won the first prize. Two teams got the second prize and three teams got the third prize. A total of 11 participants will be inducted as volunteers to the Cyber Arangam,” said a senior police officer.

Following this, they will be called whenever their services are needed.

The participants were also happy. “It is a great opportunity for us. If selected I will be more than happy to do something for the State. As most of the crucial installations are automated, it will will be easy to cripple a country by launching cyberattacks. It is high time the police used the service of ethical hackers,” said a participant.

A senior police officer said the police in partnership with IIT Madras has designed Cyber Arangam to function on the public-private partnership model. The objective is to develop a cyber resilient eco-system to fight the growing cyber attacks by synergising academia, research groups, ethical hackers, IT industry, law enforcers and individuals.