TN SSLC exam schedule to be released in third week of June: Minister

Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that the SSLC examination schedule would be released in the third week of June after obtaining permission from the Chief Minister.

Addressing media persons after donating rice bags to the Amma Canteen at Surampatti in the city here on Tuesday, he said that the School Education Department is preparing the schedule for the examinations and after COVID-19 is under control, it would be released in the third week of June. “Steps are being taken to commence evaluation of answer sheets of Plus Two board examination in June and permission would be obtained from the Chief Minister”, he added.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that free food at Amma canteens will be served till May 17 and thanked the people for cooperating during the lockdown period. As many as 69 positive patients recovered in the district and there are no active cases for the past 21 days, he said and lauded the efforts of the frontline staff, officers and other workers for their hard work.