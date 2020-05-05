SSLC exam schedule in June: Minister

State School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Tuesday said that the SSLC examination schedule would be released in the third week of June after obtaining permission from the Chief Minister.

Addressing mediapersons, he said the School Education Department is preparing the schedule.

“Steps are being taken to commence evaluation of answer sheets of Plus Two board examination in June,” he added.

Mr. Sengottaiyan added that free food at Amma canteens would be served till May 17 and thanked the people for cooperating during the lockdown period.

As many as 69 COVID-19 positive patients recovered in Erode district and there were no “active cases” for the past 21 days, he said and lauded the efforts of the front-line staff, officers and other workers for their hard work.

Erode Collector C. Kathiravan, MLAs and other officials were present.